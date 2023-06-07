Chargesheet by Jun 15, WFI Elections by Month End: What Centre Assured Wrestlers After 6-Hr Meeting

After a crucial meeting between the top wrestlers and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, which lasted for six hours on Wednesday, Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia stated the government has assured them that the police investigation into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh would be completed before June 15. Thakur asserted Singh and his aides would not be involved in the Wrestling Federation of India general election scheduled to be conducted by June 30.

“Government has assured us that police investigation will be completed before 15th June. We have requested that all FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back and he has agreed to it. If no action is taken by 15th June, we will continue our protest," Punia said shortly after the meeting ended.

Speaking to reporters, Anurag Thakur said the government had extended an invitation to the wrestlers for a meeting which lasted for six hours on Wednesday. “During the discussion, the allegations made were taken into consideration, and it was decided that a charge sheet would be filed by June 15 and the election of WFI will be done by June 30," he said.

“Additionally, an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) within the WFI will be established and it would be headed by a woman," he said.

The WFI general elections will take place by June 30 and until then, a two-member committee will be present as suggested, he added. “Current chief Brij Bhushan Singh and those associated with him will not be involved in the election process," he asserted.

He also said women wrestlers will be provided security. The wrestlers had also demanded the withdrawal of cases against various academies and sportspersons, Thakur said.

“The government approached the matter with utmost seriousness and the conversation was very positive. The aim is to complete the inquiry by June 15 and file the charge sheet accordingly," Thakur said.

The meeting took place two days after the wrestlers met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. The country’s top athletes have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassing woman wrestlers and a minor. The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh which includes a POCSO case and another pertaining to outraging of modesty.

Vinesh Phogat, a prominent figure in the protest, was unable to attend the meeting as she is in her village Balali in Haryana to participate in a pre-scheduled ‘panchayat’ event. Punia, the Rio Olympic bronze medallist, along with Sakshi Malik and her wrestler husband Satyawart Kadiyan, attended the meeting at the minister’s residence.

Rakesh Tikait, the leader of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) who has been supporting the wrestlers in their protest, was also not spotted at the meeting.

Shortly after the meeting was called by the Sports Ministry, Mahavir Singh Phogat, a renowned wrestling coach, Dronacharya awardee, and uncle of Vinesh Phogat welcomed the move stating the government woke up after so many days.

“This is very good. The Govt woke up after so many days and Anurag Thakur invited the wrestlers, so I would like to say that a solution must come out..," Mahavir Singh Phogat was quoted as saying.