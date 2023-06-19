Trends :PM Modi US VisitTamil Nadu RainYoga and BenefitsAdipurush RowBhopal News
IPS Officer Ravi Sinha New RAW Chief, Known for Infusing Modern Tech into Intel Collection

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Sinha's appointment as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a tenure of two years, an order said. He replaces Samant Kumar Goel, who will complete his tenure on June 30

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 15:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Ravi Sinha has been appointed the new RAW chief. File pic/News18

Senior IPS officer Ravi Sinha was on Monday appointed the new chief of India’s external intelligence agency RAW, a Personnel Ministry order said.

The 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre is currently serving as Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Sinha’s appointment as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a tenure of two years, the order said.

Through this appointment, the Narendra Modi government has made it evident that the operational capability of the intelligence agencies is of paramount significance for it, say officials.

Sinha has been credited with infusing modern technology into the field of intelligence collection.

He replaces Samant Kumar Goel, who will complete his tenure on June 30.

Sinha, who is known for keeping a low profile, is a widely respected figure across the intelligence community for his professional competence.

He has worked in a range of fields and brings to his new role a significant bank of experience and knowledge.

He is known to have a sound grip on neighbourhood developments, besides Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast, and areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) where he has served at different times.

    • This enables him to integrate technological and human intelligence dimensions to work together for addressing the challenges of our times, say officials.

    Sinha is an alumnus of St Stephen’s College, Delhi.

    first published: June 19, 2023, 14:54 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 15:30 IST
