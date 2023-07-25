IRCTC Website Down: Online Ticketing Service Hit, Ticket Windows Opened at THESE Delhi Stations

Ticketing service on IRCTC website was temporarily unavailable due to technical reasons on Tuesday, Railways said on Tuesday. The IRCTC website was restored later after being down for several hours.

IRCTC official Twitter account said in a post, “Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue."

Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc, the IRCTC tweet read.

For the convenience of passengers, Railways opened extra/additional PRS (Passenger Reservation System) ticket windows at various railway stations.

The Passenger Reservation System Windows Were Opened At:

New Delhi PRS office - 2

Shahdara - 1

Okhla - 1

Nizamuddin station - 1

Sarojini Nagar - 1

Sabzi mandi - 1

Delhi Junction - 2

Kirti Nagar - 1

Azadpur - 1

Extra counters have been opened in addition to normal PRS counters, CPRO, Northern Railway, Deepak Kumar said, adding that more counters shall be opened on further reviewing the situation.

On opening the IRCTC website when it was down, a message read - “DOWNTIME MESSAGE