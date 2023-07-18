Irregularities in Contracts: Mumbai Police's SIT Visits BMC Headquarters for Second Day

Mumbai police’s special investigation team (SIT) on Tuesday visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters here for the second consecutive day as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in Rs 12,024 crore-worth contracts.

The SIT inspected tender-related documents and recorded statements of some BMC officials, said a police official.

SIT members also discussed the procedures of awarding tenders with the concerned officials, he said.