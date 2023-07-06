ISF MLA Booked for 'Sex' with Promise of Marriage

Ahead of the July 8 panchayat elections in West Bengal, an FIR was registered against Indian Secular Front’s lone MLA Naushad Siddique for allegedly having "sex" with a woman promising to marry her, police said.

The FIR was registered at Bowbazar Police Station after the woman lodged a complaint against the legislator, alleging that he had "wrongfully restrained" her at his office at B B Ganguly Street in Kolkata one and half years ago, and had "sex with her" on the marriage promise, a senior officer said.

The MLA has been booked under various sections of the IPC, including wrongful confinement, rape and others, he said. We have taken up the investigation against Siddique based on a complaint received from a woman," the officer said.

Referring to the complaint, the policeman said the woman has also alleged that Siddique "continued a sexual relationship with her, making false promises of marriage".