Isha Ambani Wins GenNext Entrepreneur Award at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023

Isha Ambani, the leader of Reliance Retail business, won the GenNext Entrepreneur Award at the 12th Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023 on Friday.

Isha is the daughter of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and married to Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal’s son Anand.

As she received the award, she thanked her parents for their support and her children — Aadiyashakti and Krishna.

At the 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited in August 2022, Mukesh Ambani introduced Isha as the leader of Reliance Retail business.

The couple got married at Ambani’s Altamount Road residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on December 12, 2018.

Isha and Anand got engaged in September 2018 at Lake Como in Italy after which their lavish pre-wedding festivities began with pomp and show in Udaipur, attracting the creme de la creme of Bollywood and several bigwigs from the world of politics, business and sports.

The high-profile wedding saw former president Pranab Mukherjee, ex-US secretary of state and first-lady Hillary Clinton, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, then Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ratan Tata, the Bachchans, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, among guests.

Ambanis have three children — twins Akash and Isha, and youngest son Anant. Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta’s daughter Shloka in March 2019. They have a two-year-old son, Prithvi.

