Home » India » Isha Ambani Wins GenNext Entrepreneur Award at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023

Isha Ambani Wins GenNext Entrepreneur Award at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023

As Isha Ambani received the award, she thanked her parents for their support and her children – Aadiyashakti and Krishna

Advertisement

Published By: News Desk

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 21:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Isha Ambani receives the award from film producer Guneet Monga. (Forbes India/Twitter)
Isha Ambani receives the award from film producer Guneet Monga. (Forbes India/Twitter)

Isha Ambani, the leader of Reliance Retail business, won the GenNext Entrepreneur Award at the 12th Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023 on Friday.

Isha is the daughter of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and married to Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal’s son Anand.

As she received the award, she thanked her parents for their support and her children — Aadiyashakti and Krishna.

At the 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited in August 2022, Mukesh Ambani introduced Isha as the leader of Reliance Retail business.

RELATED NEWS

The couple got married at Ambani’s Altamount Road residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on December 12, 2018.

Advertisement

Isha and Anand got engaged in September 2018 at Lake Como in Italy after which their lavish pre-wedding festivities began with pomp and show in Udaipur, attracting the creme de la creme of Bollywood and several bigwigs from the world of politics, business and sports.

The high-profile wedding saw former president Pranab Mukherjee, ex-US secretary of state and first-lady Hillary Clinton, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, then Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ratan Tata, the Bachchans, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, among guests.

Ambanis have three children — twins Akash and Isha, and youngest son Anant. Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta’s daughter Shloka in March 2019. They have a two-year-old son, Prithvi.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: March 24, 2023, 21:20 IST
last updated: March 24, 2023, 21:28 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!