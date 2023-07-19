'ISI Agent', Another Person Arrested in Mumbai by Maharashtra & UP ATS

Two persons including a suspected agent and recruiter of Pakistan’s spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) have been arrested here in a joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and its Uttar Pradesh counterpart, an official said.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Juhu unit of the ATS along with an Uttar Pradesh ATS team raided a place in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai on Sunday and apprehended the duo, he said.

The accused were identified as Arman Sayyad (62) and Mohammed Salman Siddhiqui (24). Sayyad, an alleged ISI agent, had recruited Mohammed Salman and both allegedly helped another suspected ISI agent Mohamad Raees, the official said.