'ISI Agent', Another Person Arrested in Mumbai by Maharashtra & UP ATS

'ISI Agent', Another Person Arrested in Mumbai by Maharashtra & UP ATS

Acting on specific intelligence, the Juhu unit of the ATS along with an Uttar Pradesh ATS team raided a place in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai on Sunday and apprehended the duo

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 09:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Raees, a native of Gonda, was arrested by the UP ATS for allegedly supplying information about Indian military establishments (Image Representation- Shutterstock)

Two persons including a suspected agent and recruiter of Pakistan’s spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) have been arrested here in a joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and its Uttar Pradesh counterpart, an official said.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Juhu unit of the ATS along with an Uttar Pradesh ATS team raided a place in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai on Sunday and apprehended the duo, he said.

The accused were identified as Arman Sayyad (62) and Mohammed Salman Siddhiqui (24). Sayyad, an alleged ISI agent, had recruited Mohammed Salman and both allegedly helped another suspected ISI agent Mohamad Raees, the official said.

    • Raees, a native of Gonda, was arrested by the UP ATS for allegedly supplying information about Indian military establishments to his handlers in Pakistan.

    The arrests in Jogeshwari area followed his arrest. Sayyad and Siddhiqui were handed over to the UP ATS officials on Monday after producing them before a local court, the official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 19, 2023, 09:24 IST
    last updated: July 19, 2023, 09:24 IST
