ISIS Crackdown in Jharkhand, UP: NIA Arrests 19-yr-old AMU Student for ‘Conspiracy to Carry Out Terror Acts’

In another major crackdown on Islamic State modules operating in India, the NIA on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old student following extensive searches at his home and rented accommodation in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. This came a day after the agency arrested five suspects of a possible ISIS module from across Bengaluru.

The agency filed an FIR against the youth, an alleged member of the proscribed terrorist organisation, on Wednesday (July 19). The accused was identified as Faizan Ansari alias Faiz, who is a student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in UP.

The NIA conducted searches at his house in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand and rented room in Aligarh on July 16 and 17, leading to the recovery of several electronic devices and incriminating material/documents.

According to the NIA, Faizan had conspired, along with his associates and other unknown persons, to support ISIS activities in India and disseminate the outfit’s propaganda through social media. The conspiracy was primarily aimed at carrying out terror attacks in India on behalf of ISIS, the NIA added.

Investigations have revealed that Faizan and his associates had pledged their allegiance to the terror group. He was also actively involved in the process of radicalising “neo-converts" to enhance the cadre base.

The NIA said Faizan was also in touch with foreign-based ISIS handlers, who were guiding him on the recruitment of operatives. Along with other ISIS members, the youngster was planning violent acts and contemplating ‘hijrat’ to a foreign-based ISIS conflict theatre.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The NIA, which is strictly adhering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of “zero tolerance" towards terrorism, averted a major attack by busting the terror module in Jharkhand. Not only this, a day before, the agency also prevented a major attack by busting the ISIS module in Karnataka. In doing so, it partially realised union home minister Amit Shah’s resolve to uproot every form of terrorism.