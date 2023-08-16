ISIS, SIMI, IM Under One Umbrella of Terror? Exclusive on Pune Case from Agencies' Sources

Not just the Islamic State (IS or ISIS), two other terror outfits — Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Indian Mujahideen (IM) – too, were involved in the recent Pune case, indicating regrouping under one umbrella, according to sources from security agencies.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested four accused – one from Mumbai, one from Pune and two from Thane – on July 3. The Pune Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on July 18 arrested two, who were working for the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) offshoot SUFA and were wanted in an NIA case, from Kothrud.

According to sources, direct links are emerging between cases from Hazaribagh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. “They all lead to Saqib Nachan, who served a 10-year sentence for his role in the 2002-03 triple blasts in Mumbai," they said.

Arrested accused Shahanawaaz Alam is the key player in the terror plan so far, they added. “All old terror outfits that were almost dead in terms of activities have been recycled again. They have done everything cleverly and saved themselves from the agencies. It is good that they were caught, otherwise their plans were deadly," they said.

KEY REVELATIONS FROM SECURITY AGENCY SOURCES

They are all hardcore, higher grade radicals trained in IT, cyber, explosives and improvised explosive devices (IED). There were ideological differences between the merged terror outfits, but they decided to start work again. The role of SIMI and IM is clearly visible. They have a foreign handler from Iraq or Syria. In the Pune case, everyone got funding at different times, which is different from the ISIS style. The operatives are getting regular foreign funding.

CASE FILES