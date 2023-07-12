The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has imposed a ban of one month on a monk after his comments on Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramahansa triggered a controversy. In a statement on Tuesday, ISKCON said monk Amogh Lila Das will go for atonement to the hills and seclude himself.

Das courted controversy for criticising Swami Vivekananda for eating fish, stating that a virtuous person can never harm a living being.

He also made sarcastic remarks about Ramakrishna’s teaching of “Jato Mat Tato Path" (as many opinions, as many paths), saying that not every path leads to the same destination.

A video clip of Das’s comment went viral on social media, triggering a storm.

Sharing the clip, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, tweeted, “We revere ISKCON. But they should stop him now. Insulting Ramakrishna and Vivekananda will not be tolerated. Immediate action should be taken against this so-called monk."

Following the online backlash, ISKON, in a statement, said the views expressed by Das are not representative of the organisation’s values and teachings, adding that the “derogatory remarks" shows a lack of awareness in the monk about the diversity of spiritual paths and personal choices.

“We condemn any form of disrespect and intolerance towards other religious beliefs and practices," it said.

“Taking view of this serious mistake committed by him, ISKCON has decided to ban him for one month. We have communicated our decision to him. Amogh Lila Das has begged for the forgiveness for his comments, and he is realizing that what a great disservice he has done," the statement added.

ISKCON further said that the monk has taken a vow to go on ‘prayaschit’ (atonement) for one month in the hills of Govardhan, where he will completely seclude himself from public life with immediate effect.

Later, TMC Leader Ghosh again took to Twitter and posted ISKCON’s statement.