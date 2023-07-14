Islam Has No Place for Extremism: Muslim World League Secretary-General Al-Issa at Jama Masjid

Islam has no place for extremism and those who pursue the path of violence shall be defeated, said Muslim World League Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who is on his India visit, in his speech (khutbah) at Jama Masjid in Delhi on Friday.

The Muslim World League (MWL) is an international NGO headquartered in Mecca, with members from all Islamic countries and sects.

It aims to present Islam and its tolerant principles, provide humanitarian aid, extend bridges of dialogue and cooperation with all, engage in positive openness to all cultures and civilisations, follow the path of centrism and moderation, and ward off movements calling for extremism, violence and exclusion.

Highlights from Al-Issa’s speech:

Islam doesn’t like double-speak. Muslims need to be truthful.

Islam gives great importance to good character.

Muslims must be kind to everyone. Islam has no place for extremism.

We need to take care of our neighbors.

Islam teaches respect for entire humanity.

Islam believes in protecting the humanity.

Islamic message respects geography, context and diversity.

A true believer walks on the straight path.

A true believer must be kind-hearted.

People who pursue the path of violence shall be defeated.

Al-Issa on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various aspects of furthering interfaith harmony, peace and working towards human progress. He also addressed an event organised by the Khusro Foundation and the India Islamic Cultural Centre.

“PM @narendramodi met H.E. Sheikh @MhmdAlissa, Secretary General of Muslim World League @MWLOrg and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars. They had insightful discussions on various aspects of furthering inter-faith harmony, peace and working towards human progress," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet.