ISRO & Science Have Special ‘Space’ in Modi’s Heart | Chandrayaan 1 to 3, A Glimpse

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the congratulatory call to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on Wednesday, he recognised science and its impact on society even during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.
DURING GUJARAT DAYS
When Chandrayaan-1 was successfully launched in 2008, then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi personally visited the Space Application Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad to greet and congratulate the scientists and lauded their contribution to the success. He said that scientists alone were responsible for achieving this rare feat.
He also conveyed the Cabinet’s resolution congratulating ISRO on this remarkable feat. He then personally invited all scientists, including those who have retired from ISRO, to join him for dinner and personally extended the invitation to all saying “ISRO is like mini-India".
In January 2009, Modi had organized a Sneh-milan programme with almost 3,000 family members of scientists of SAC, PRL at Science City, Ahmedabad. He honoured the scientists for their contribution to the success of Chandrayan-1 mission. He also invited their family members to visit the mega-exhibition organized as part of Vibrant Summit-2009.
During the 2009 Vibrant Gujarat Summit, a programme dedicated to science was held. Several scientists, including Nobel laureates, came to Gujarat and met Modi.
Modi also developed a modern Gujarat Science City, a one-of-its-kind project to inculcate scientific spirit among the youth.
MODI’S VIEWS ON SCIENCE
- PM Modi has always recognised that scientific advancements will be responsible for the upliftment of the lives of the underprivileged and common man.
- According to him, the significance of science goes beyond securing national recognition; it deeply influences the lives of ordinary individuals.
- He always took pride in contributions to the field of space science to elevate India to the stature of a space power.
- As an effective administrator, Modi harnessed science and space tech to tackle problems in an innovative manner. He addressed the issue of education and farming, irrigation and fishermen through the use of science in day-to-day life.
- His use of EDUSAT to train teachers in Gujarat or speak to primary school students was a first-of-its-kind initiative by any state government.
- The project of Kalpsaar, envisaging building a 30-km dam across the Gulf of Khambat to make a fresh water coastal reservoir for irrigation, was also done using satellites.
- PM Modi also recognised how remote-sensing satellites helped the fishermen.
- As per PM Modi, contemporary space science has always proved immensely beneficial for human well-being.