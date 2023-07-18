Trends :Raigad LandslideManipur Viral VideoAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » ISRO Successfully Performs Third Orbit-Raising Maneuver of Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft

ISRO Successfully Performs Third Orbit-Raising Maneuver of Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft

The next firing is planned for July 20 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered here said

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 17:41 IST

Bengaluru, India

ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifting off from the launch pad. (File: PTI)
ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifting off from the launch pad. (File: PTI)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully performed the third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

The next firing is planned for July 20 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered here said.

top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files

    • "The third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network)/ISRO, Bengaluru," it said.

    The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 18, 2023, 17:41 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 17:41 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App