Home » India » ISRO Unveils Vital Facilities for Solid Motor Advancement

ISRO Unveils Vital Facilities for Solid Motor Advancement

Commencing the first phase of this initiative, Wednesday's inauguration unveiled five essential facilities dedicated to solid propellant mixing, casting, machining, as well as the non-destructive testing of cast segments

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 10:24 IST

Bengaluru, India

The director of SDSC-SHAR, A Rajarajan, and Directors from other ISRO Centres/Units were present during the inauguration. (Representational Image- news18)

A group of vital facilities essential for the enhancement of solid motor realisation was inaugurated at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) at the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh by the Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation and Secretary in the Department of Space, Somanath S.

SDSC-SHAR is responsible for developing solid motors/segments for ISRO’s launch vehicles including PSLV, GSLV, LVM3, and SSLV.

“It aims at establishing 29 primary and 16 auxiliary facilities to bolster solid propellant processing capabilities striving to achieve 2X improvement in its capacity," the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a statement.

    The director of SDSC-SHAR, A Rajarajan, and Directors from other ISRO Centres/Units were present.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 13, 2023, 10:24 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 10:24 IST
