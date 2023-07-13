ISRO Unveils Vital Facilities for Solid Motor Advancement

A group of vital facilities essential for the enhancement of solid motor realisation was inaugurated at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) at the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh by the Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation and Secretary in the Department of Space, Somanath S.

SDSC-SHAR is responsible for developing solid motors/segments for ISRO’s launch vehicles including PSLV, GSLV, LVM3, and SSLV.

“It aims at establishing 29 primary and 16 auxiliary facilities to bolster solid propellant processing capabilities striving to achieve 2X improvement in its capacity," the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a statement.