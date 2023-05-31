Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderBank HolidaysWrestlers' ProtestRain AlertSurat Viral Video
Home » India » J-K Highway, Mughal Road Shut Due to Landslides, Mudslides

J-K Highway, Mughal Road Shut Due to Landslides, Mudslides

Heavy rains triggered a major landslide on Mughal road near Ratta Chamb bridge, blocking traffic movement, officials said

PTI

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 14:00 IST

Jammu, India

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by mudslides and shooting stones (File Photo: PTI)
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway and Mughal road were shut for traffic on Wednesday following landslides and mudslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Over 200 vehicles have been stranded at various stretches of the highway, they said.

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by mudslides and shooting stones. The highway has been closed till further clearance, SSP, Ramban, Mohita Sharma said in a tweet.

Heavy rains triggered a major landslide on Mughal road near Ratta Chamb bridge, blocking traffic movement, officials said. The men and machines are working to clear the landslide, they said.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: May 31, 2023, 14:00 IST
    last updated: May 31, 2023, 14:00 IST
