Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » J-K LG Inaugurates Renovated Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar, Tourists Participate Amidst Rains

J-K LG Inaugurates Renovated Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar, Tourists Participate Amidst Rains

On the eve of the country’s 77th Independence Day, the clock tower was illuminated in the colours of the national flag as a large number of people including tourists braved rains to participate in the inauguration event

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 23:56 IST

Srinagar, India

The renovation work on the clock tower, which has been the centre of political symbolism in Kashmir for many decades, was started late last year. (Image: News18)
The renovation work on the clock tower, which has been the centre of political symbolism in Kashmir for many decades, was started late last year. (Image: News18)

The renovated iconic clock tower at Lal Chowk here was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Monday.

The historic clock tower, locally known as ’Ghanta Ghar’, has been renovated along with Lal Chowk as part of the Srinagar Smart City Project.

On the eve of the country’s 77th Independence Day, the clock tower was illuminated in the colours of the national flag as a large number of people including tourists braved rains to participate in the inauguration event. The visitors who gathered at the function waved the national flag and also raised patriotic slogans such as ’Vande Mataram’ and ’Bharat Mata ki Jai’.  Rajani Raseeli from Delhi said she considers herself lucky to be present at Lal Chowk when the renovated clock tower was being inaugurated.

Advertisement

"This is my first time here and I am feeling lucky to be a part of the event, " she said.

Anand, a tourist from Ghazipur, said he liked the atmosphere here the change in Kashmir was "palpable".

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • The renovation work on the clock tower, which has been the centre of political symbolism in Kashmir for many decades, was started late last year.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 14, 2023, 23:56 IST
    last updated: August 14, 2023, 23:56 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App