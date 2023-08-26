J-K: Search Operation Launched After Suspicious Movement Detected Near LoC in Poonch

Trends :Nuh RallyChandrayaan-3 Kota SuicideReliance AGMNeeraj Chopra
Officials said that the search operation by the army and police was launched in Chamrer and Gangna Top in the Buflaiz sector around 6 am

August 26, 2023

Security personnel during a search operation in Poonch. (Representative File: PTI)
Security forces on Saturday launched a search operation in a forested area after detecting suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The search operation by the army and police was launched in Chamrer and Gangna Top in the Buflaiz sector around 6 am, they said.

    • The search parties fired a few rounds in the Chamrer forest area on observing some suspicious movement but there was no retaliation from the other side, the officials said.

    Reinforcements have been rushed to the area for conducting a thorough search operation, they said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

