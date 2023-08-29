Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Home » India » J&K: Srinagar Court Grants Bail to Gujarat 'Conman' Kiran Patel

J&K: Srinagar Court Grants Bail to Gujarat 'Conman' Kiran Patel

Patel made headlines when he was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for posing as a top official in the PMO in March after videos showing him moving around under security cover went viral

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 23:43 IST

Srinagar, India

Ahmedabad-resident Kiran Patel was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir last month for allegedly posing as a top official in the Prime Minister's Office. (News18 Photo)
Ahmedabad-resident Kiran Patel was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir last month for allegedly posing as a top official in the Prime Minister's Office. (News18 Photo)

A local court in Srinagar on Tuesday granted bail to alleged Gujarat conman Kiran Patel who was arrested for posing as a top official in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in March this year.

The court of chief judicial magistrate, Srinagar, granted bail to Patel lodged in central jail here, one of his lawyers Anil Raina told PTI.

He said the court granted bail to Patel on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two local sureties of the same amount.

Apart from Raina, Patel was represented in the court by Mohammad Abdullah Pandit and Kaif Alam.

Advertisement

Patel made headlines when he was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for posing as a top official in the PMO in March after videos showing him moving around under security cover went viral.

Patel was arrested by J-K Police from a five-star hotel in Srinagar for allegedly posing as an “additional secretary" in the central government. He enjoyed enjoying security cover besides other hospitality during his stints in the Valley.

top videos
  • Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Shines In Atlee's Film; Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Dazzle

    • He was on his third visit to Kashmir when he was nabbed by security officials on March 3.

    Patel had claimed to have been given a mandate by the government to identify buyers for apple orchards in south Kashmir.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 29, 2023, 19:57 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 23:43 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App