Jagannath Temple's Paschima Dwara to Reopen from Monday

Paschima Dwara, the West Gate of Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri will be reopened for devotees on July 24.

Puri Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahoo said people will be asked to present proof of their identity in order to enter the 12th-century shrine through the West Gate.

To ensure smooth darshan of the deities, devotees, locals, and several people’s representatives had previously urged the state government and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to reopen Srimandir’s four gates.

Puri’s Sachetana Nagarika Mancha, a Citizen’s Forum, had earlier launched a signature campaign to intensify the demand for reopening four Srimandir doors.

Earlier, devotees were allowed to enter and exit Srimandir through its four gates. A few years ago, the SJTA laid a set of revised guidelines and asked devotees to enter the shrine through the Singhadwara, the Lions Gate. The three other gates of the temple were virtually closed to the people.