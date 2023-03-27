Jail Break in Arunachal: 2 Prisoners Escape After Killing Guard

A prison guard in Arunachal Pradesh’s Khonsa jail in Tirap district succumbed to bullet injury after being shot at by two prisoners who escaped on Sunday at 5 pm, police said.

The incident was confirmed by the Tirap Superintendent of Police. The escapees have been identified as Roksen Homcha Lowang, a cadre of the NSCN-K(NS) and Titpu Kitnya.

Tirap Superintendent of Police said, “One accused, namely Roksen Homcha Lowang of NSCN K(NS) and another convict, namely Titpu Kitnya, snatched the service rifle (AK-47) from the sentry on duty, namely Wangniam Bosai, a constable of the 1st IRBn, Khonsa and fired at the constable. Both the accused and the convict escaped from the UTP Cell of Khonsa jail. The incident took place around 5 pm in the evening."

Constable Bosai was shot in the abdomen area and was critical as per the doctor and succumbed to injuries while being shifted to Dibrugarh.

A combing operation, led by the Tirap Superintendent of Police and the Commandant, 6 Assam Rifles, was launched.

The escapees took away the AK-47 rifle, which was snatched from the sentry on duty, the SP informed.

According to sources, the mortal remains of the sentry have been brought to Khonsa for conducting legal formalities and last rites.

