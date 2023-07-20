Karnataka Monk Murder: Protests Across Mumbai, Surat and Rajasthan as Jain Community Seeks Justice

Massive rallies was held in Surat and Mumbai while a bandh was called in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district after thousands gathered on Thursday to protest against the killing of a monk in Karnataka.

Earlier this month, Acharya Shree Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj, a Jain monk, was found murdered in Karnataka’s Belagavi district. The monk’s butchered body parts was recovered from a well in Chikkodi taluk of the district. Following the investigation, two people were arrested by the police in connection with the crime, which is believed to have arisen from a monetary dispute.

Massive Protests in Mumbai

Advertisement

In response to the brutal violence, Jain community organizations held a massive ‘silent rally’ at the Gulalwadi Temple in Bhuleshwar area of Mumbai. The rally saw active participation from Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who joined in to show solidarity with the demands of the Jain community.

Jain religious leaders, pilgrims and members of the community collectively called for significant changes, including the appointment of Jain members in minority commissions across all states. They also demanded the establishment of a Jain Welfare Board to safeguard the interests of the Jain religion, monks, pilgrims and society.

According to an official release highlighting the core objectives of the rally, it called for urgent need for measures to protect the Jain community’s welfare and ensure their representation in governance bodies.

The tragic murder of Kamkumarnandi Muniraj Ji has caused immense sorrow, Lodha said, adding and “it is necessary to bring the culprits to justice. To eradicate destructive behavior within society, we will strive for justice." He also expressed his determination to exert every possible effort in ensuring that justice is served.

Advertisement

Rally in Surat

The Sakal Jain Samaj organised a grand rally in Surat, drawing thousands of community members who wore black armbands and handed over petitions to the Collector to express their opposition and concerns, according to reports by local daily Gujarat Samachar.

Advertisement

The rally commenced at Sargam shopping center and culminated at the collector’s office. Jain leaders, along with monks and saints from various religions, participated in the rally, appealing to the Collector to ensure the safety of monks, saints and Acharyas in the future, the report said.

Advocate Hitesh Jain, the rally’s convenor, said there is a need for a law within the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to protect religious figures and shrines from harassment and proposed harsher punishments for the criminals involved in such incidents. He also demanded for penalties that would deter criminals from engaging in such heinous acts.

Advertisement

Bandh in Ajmer

The Jain community staged protests across Rajasthan on Thursday, expressing strong resentment over the murder of Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi in Karnataka. They have demanded for a fast-track court to hear the case against the accused and seek the harshest punishment possible, according to local daily Amar Ujala.

Advertisement

The Jain Sakal Samaj called for a district-wide bandh in Ajmer, accompanied by a rally with saints addressing the crowd. They demanded a fast-track court for swift punishment of the accused to prevent such misdeeds in the future. A memorandum was submitted to the Prime Minister and President at the conclusion of the demonstrations.

In Kota, the Sakal Jain community held a silent procession at the Divisional Commissioner’s office, demanding death sentence for the killers, CBI investigation and enhanced security for all sadhus. Police presence was increased during the rally.

Udaipur witnessed half-day market closures and a silent rally to the collectorate in protest against the Jain monk’s murder. Many organisations supported the bandh. Meanwhile, in Sikar, Jain establishments were closed, and a rally with black bands was held in solidarity.

Firozabad

Sakal Digambar Jain Samaj protested the brutal murder of Acharya Kamkumar Nandi with a silent procession in Sirsaganj town on Wednesday. They expressed their protest by tying black bands.

The procession began at the Jain temple on the main road and ended at Gandhi Mandi Ramlila Maidan, where SDM Vivek Kumar Rajput presented a memorandum to the President and the Prime Minister.

Participants held placards with protest messages during the silent procession, according to local reports while several seniors from the Jain society addressed the gathering, demanding immediate security measures for Jain temples and pilgrimages as well as for Jain sages.

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protests

A large gathering from the Jain community held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday, demanding a CBI investigation into the incident. Jain monk Charukirti Swami from Karnataka addressed the people, stating that their protest was not directed against any political party and said they want cooperation of all parties to ensure justice in the case.

During the protest, BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Jain also participated and demanded a CBI investigation into the heinous murder. He called for the need for safeguarding monks and saints, especially in the Congress-ruled Karnataka.

Investigations

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on July 8 directed police officials to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the culprits are brought to justice by the court. Despite ruling out a CBI probe, Siddaramaiah asserted that strict action should be taken against the accused.

Making a statement in the Legislative Assembly and sharing details of the incident and probe so far on Wednesday, he said: “As the case is sensitive and following public requests the investigation into this case will be transferred to CID."