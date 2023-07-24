Jaipur Restaurant Owner Beaten to Death by 2 Employees. Reason: An Overcooked Egg Bhurji

A 45-year-old ex-serviceman from Jaipur was beaten to death by two employees of his restaurant in Kalwar area late on Saturday. The victim had reportedly scolded two employees, who were brothers, for “poorly cooked" egg bhurji. This triggered the duo, who ended up killing the restaurant owner.

According to a report in Times of India, the scolding of the owner led to a verbal spat which ended up in a violent fight that killed the owner. Following the incident, the accused fled the spot after putting down the shutter of the restaurant.

The report quoted SHO of Kalwar police station, Ravindra Pratap Singh, as saying that the deceased, identified as Hameer Singh, was killed on late Saturday by his employees.

Advertisement

The SHO further was further quoted, “He accused the two employees of overcooking the dish and abused them. This irked the duo, who beat him up with hockey sticks and batons."