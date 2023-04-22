Jaipur Suicide: NCST Issues Notice to Rajasthan Chief Secretary, DGP; Seeks Action Taken Report

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has sought an action taken report from the Rajasthan chief secretary and police chief on the suicide of a man who blamed Cabinet Minister Mahesh Joshi, among others, for his extreme step.

In its notice issued on Thursday, the NCST said it has taken suo moto cognisance of the matter and decided to investigate it.

Ramprasad Meena hanged himself in a godown near his house in Chandi ki Taksal area here on Monday.

In a video recorded before ending his life, Ramprasad alleged he was forced to take the extreme step because Joshi, the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister, and others caused his family a lot of trouble. Joshi, however, has rejected the allegations.

Advertisement

The NCST issued a notice to Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra, Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava, Collector Prakash Rajpurohit and Commissioner of Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Vishram Meena, seeking an action taken report within three days.

“The Commission took suo moto cognisance in this matter and has decided to investigate/inquire into the matter," the notice stated.

In case the commission does not receive the reply within the stipulated time, it may exercise the power of civil court conferred upon it and issue summons for appearance in person, it added.

Meanwhile, Ramprasad’s family members continued their dharna outside the godown where he committed suicide for the fifth straight day.

The family refused to cremate the body till their demands — arrest of accused, compensation and a government job to a family member — are met.

Advertisement

“Post-mortem examination was conducted last evening on the spot but the family members have refused to cremate the body. Efforts are being made to convince them," a district administration official said.

It is alleged that Ramprasad was being harassed by a hotel owner and others at Joshi’s behest. The hotel owner had done illegal construction which was demolished by the municipal corporation after Ramprasad’s suicide.

According to Ramprasad’s family, the accused wanted to grab his land.

Advertisement

Joshi and five others were booked on Monday night in connection with the incident on the basis of a complaint filed by Ramprasad’s brother.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest India News here