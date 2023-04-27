Jaish Using Drones to Fly Drugs into India; Stand on Pak Running Trade via Non-State Actors Vindicated by Their Police: Intel Sources | Exclusive

Terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed is running a drug cartel with the use of drones, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Thursday.

Indian agencies want to probe the details of a drone gang arrested last month that’s linked to Jaish, they added.

According to the sources, JeM is also involved in using drones to supply arms and ammunition.

Indian agencies want to understand how this is possible without the help of the Pakistani state’s support, they added.

India has maintained for some time that Pakistan is sending weapons and drugs via drones. The locations were also shared in the past.

The latest arrests vindicate the Indian stand that these non-state actors are doing this for money and spreading terror, said the sources.

On April 26, the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a drone belonging to Pakistan, along the international border in Punjab close to Amritsar.

This is not the first such incident. On April 13, BSF recovered a Pakistani drone in Punjab with almost 4.5 kg of drugs in it.

Police have also arrested a five-member gang of heroin smugglers using a drone from Baramanga border area of ​​Shakargarh in Pakistani Punjab.

Local deputy superintendent of police Rai Ehsan Elahi said in a press conference that the accused were arrested on February 22 from Baramanga.

Three and a half kilograms of heroin, weapons, eight batteries, and a drone camera were recovered from them.

Three arrested accused belong to Shakargarh and two belong to Lahore, said officials.

According to the police, the accused used to smuggle heroin to India from Lahore and other areas by getting delivery locations and instructions from Dubai on WhatsApp for a year.

The DSP said those arrested are Muhammad Asif, Ghulam Tahir, and Muhammad Ashfaq, all residents of village Blaki in Shakargarh, and Mirza Azhar Beg and Hamza Iftikhar Butt from Lahore.

He said the accused told the police that they smuggled heroin with the help of drones.

They said the accuracy of delivery locations was determined through cellular networks and the WhatsApp site location system.

He said the ringleader of the drug smugglers was operating from Dubai.

According to him, the perpetrators ran their operations out of several points along the international border between Pakistan and India.

