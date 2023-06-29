'Still Abnormal...': Jaishankar on State of Border With 'Significant Neighbour' China

During a speech at the India International Centre, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar acknowledged the complexities of the India-China relationship.

He specifically highlighted the border situation as a crucial factor influencing the overall dynamic. Jaishankar referred to China as a “significant neighbor" to India and stressed the importance of mutual respect and adherence to agreements in order to maintain a healthy and constructive relationship.

He further stated that although China holds a prominent position on the global stage as a large economy and a significant power, any successful relationship must be built upon a strong foundation of mutual cooperation.

“There has to be respect for each other’s interests, sensitivity for each other’s interests, and there has to be an adherence to agreements which were reached between us. And it is that departure from what was agreed between us, which is today at the heart of the difficult phase that we are passing through with China. And the bottom line there is at the end of the day, the state of the border will determine the state of the relationship. And the state of the border today is still abnormal," Jaishankar was quoted as saying to ANI.

Highlighting the stark contrast between India’s relationships with China and the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed that the ties with the latter have been remarkably positive.

He emphasized the exceptional nature of the relations with the US, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent successful state visit as evidence. Jaishankar went on to describe the visit as the most productive and fruitful ever conducted by an Indian Prime Minister.

“Today, it’s a very polarised world, and the global stage is so much more challenging… Our relations with the United States are exceptionally well. We have had the most productive visit in history," he said, reported ANI.

“We have moved into a positive domain with the US for shaping the world for common purposes. The attention being given to Europe is remarkable… The big issue before us is concluding the Free Trade Agreement… We are more hopeful than ever before," added the EAM.