Jam Session Blues at Dhaula Kuan May End Soon: Land Acquired for 2 New Lanes, Nitin Gadkari Tells News18

Those who travel from Delhi airport towards the city are aware of the perennial traffic congestion at Dhaula Kuan around the police station there. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, told News18 on Thursday that the police station will be removed and two additional lanes added to ease the traffic.

Gadkari also said that permission has been secured for the police station land.

“We have got the permission for the police station land. We will make two additional lanes," the union minister told News18.

Gadkari said that with the two additional lanes, he is expecting that the traffic jam will be over.

He also said that the land around the turn on the stretch has also been acquired.

“The turn at the corner, where there used to be a traffic jam, will also get two additional lanes. The land was with defence and now we have got permission for that as well," he added.

Gadkari, who is an MP from Nagpur in Maharashtra, travels frequently to Delhi.

In 2015, he sanctioned a study to find the reasons behind the problem plaguing several parts of the national capital after he was impacted by the jam at Dhaula Kuan.

“I bang my head…as I get stuck quite often" at Dhaula Kuan in South-West Delhi for 40-45 minutes while coming from or going to the airport, Gadkari had said in Lok Sabha.

In 2017, he laid the foundation stone of the Rs 270-crore project to make the stretch between Dhaula Kuan and Indira Gandhi International Airport signal-free. The project was completed in 2019. But even after all these efforts, the jam used to haunt the minister.

“I know and travel in Delhi very little. But the stretch around Dhaula Kuan is the part that gives me the most pain whenever I come from the airport. Even yesterday, I was stuck there," he said.

Currently, no work has started on the ground but a ministry official told News18 that the project will be taken up on priority.

