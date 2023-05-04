Trends :J&K Terror OpManipur ViolenceFood for JawansDelhi-Dehradun ExpresswayWeather Updates
Home » India » Jammu: 2 Charred to Death, 5 Injured as Hotel Catches Fire in Ramban

Jammu: 2 Charred to Death, 5 Injured as Hotel Catches Fire in Ramban

The fire broke out in Hotel Maa Shanti in Sanasar tourist place and spread fast engulfing the entire area

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 11:17 IST

Jammu, India

Those injured have been hospitalsed. (Representational Image/ ANI)
Those injured have been hospitalsed. (Representational Image/ ANI)

Two people were killed and five others injured when a hotel caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Thursday morning, officials said.

Fire occurred in Hotel Maa Shanti in Sanasar tourist place and spread fast engulfing the entire area, they said.

Fire tenders were pressed into service along with locals and police to douse off the blaze, which has been brought under control, they said.

Those injured have been hospitalsed.

A magisterial inquiry headed by ADC Ramban has been ordered, they added.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: May 04, 2023, 11:17 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 11:17 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week