Trends :Gyanvapi Mosque SurveyWeather TodayManipur Viral VideoSeema HaiderHindon River
Home » India » Jammu and Kashmir: 2 More Amarnath Pilgrims Die; Total Deaths During Yatra Climbs to 36

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 More Amarnath Pilgrims Die; Total Deaths During Yatra Climbs to 36

Cardiac arrest triggered by low oxygen concentration at high altitudes is one of the most common causes of fatalities among Amarnath pilgrims and security forces posted there

Advertisement

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 00:25 IST

Srinagar, India

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced. (File Image: Shutterstock)
The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced. (File Image: Shutterstock)

Two more Amarnath pilgrims have died, taking the death toll during this year’s pilgrimage in the south Kashmir Himalayas to 36, officials said on Saturday.

The two pilgrims belonged to Rajasthan.

They have been identified as Phateh Lal Manaria (died at the holy cave) and Mangi Lal (died at the Baltal base camp). They were aged 60, the officials said.

While Manaria died of cardiac arrest, the cause of Lal’s death was being ascertained, they added.

These two deaths have taken the toll during the yatra so far this year to 36.

Advertisement

Cardiac arrest triggered by low oxygen concentration at high altitudes is one of the most common causes of fatalities among Amarnath pilgrims and security forces posted there.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu's Nutritionist Shares Hacks For Belly Fat; Here's How You Too Can Achieve A Flat Tummy

    • So far, more than three lakh pilgrims have visited the cave shrine to glimpse the natural ice lingam formation.

    The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 23, 2023, 00:16 IST
    last updated: July 23, 2023, 00:25 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App