Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Non-locals Shot At by Terrorists in Shopian; All Critical

Three people who hail from Bihar and work as labourers were shot at in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

The injured have been identified as Anmol Kumar, Heeralal Thakur and Pintu Kumar.

The terrorists fired at and injured the three non-local labourers in the Gagran area of the south Kashmir district in the evening, the officials said.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital, they said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the officials added.

Advertisement

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack on non-locals at Shopian and prayed for their swift recovery.

CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami also condemned the attack and said such attacks won’t benefit anyone.

“Condemning in no uncertain terms the attack on three migrant labourers in Shopian. These poor men had come from hundreds of miles to earn their livelihood. Such attacks won’t benefit anyone. Hope they receive the best medical care," he said in a tweet.