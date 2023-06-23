Kashmir Encounter: Major Infiltration Bid Foiled on LoC, 4 Terrorists Killed In Joint Operation By Security Forces In Kupwara

Security forces foiled a major infiltration bid on Friday, by killing four terrorists in a joint operation by the Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir police in the Macchal sector of the frontier Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

The Indian army said that war-like stores have been recovered from the slain while the operation was in progress.

Kashmir police in a tweet said that “in a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK (Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir."

Sources told News18 that all of them were highly trained and had a large number of arms and ammunition including some advanced weaponry with them.

“Terror groups are upset after the abrogation of Article 370 and successful completion of the G20 summit programme in Jammu and Kashmir. They wanted to disturb the peace and were trying to attempt major civilian killings," said sources.

This is the third infiltration bid which has been foiled this month in Kupwara district.