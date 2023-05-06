J&K Encounters: 2 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla & Rajouri; Rajnath to Review Situation in Jammu

Two terrorists were killed in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla and Rajouri districts on Saturday. As details are awaited on the terrorist killed in Rajouri, the one eliminated in Baramulla had links with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Kashmir police said that two-three terrorists have been trapped as the encounter continues between security force and terrorists in Kunzar area of Baramulla. A joint operation of Army and J&K police was launched based on inputs, an official said.

Officials said that the slain terrorist, identified as Kulgam resident Abid Wani, was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). An AK-47 rifle was recovered from him.

In Rajouri, Army’s Northern Command said that its personnel have been conducting “relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an Army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region last month".

“In the ongoing operation in Kandi Forest in Rajouri sector, contact was established with terrorists at 0115 hours today (Saturday) and firing was started," PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand said.

An official said that more teams have joined ‘Operation Trinetra’ in Rajouri as helicopters and drones are being used for intense search.

Three grenades, 56 rounds of AK rifle, four magazines of AK-56 and one each of AK-56 rifle, 9mm Pistol with magazines and ammunition pouch were recovered during Operation Trinetra in Rajouri, even as the identity of the neutralised terrorist is being ascertained.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander of Northern Command at Ground Zero, reviewed the operational situation on the ongoing operations at Kandi where contact was re-established with militants.

Sources in the defence said that Army chief General Manoj Pande will also be in Jammu along with defence minister Rajnath Singh to review the security situation in the Jammu sector.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid wreath and paid tributes to the army personnel who were killed in the ongoing operations against terrorists in Kandi forest.

“The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. Grateful nation will always be indebted to their unparalleled valour," the Sinha said.

Five Army personnel were killed and a major was injured on Friday in an explosion triggered by terrorists in the densely forested Kandi area in Rajouri district where an operation was underway to flush out terrorists, officials said.

The BJP Yuva Morcha unit in Rajouri held a protest on Saturday in Dhangri area against the killing of jawans. They burnt the effigy of Pakistan and condemned the “cowardly act terrorists". The protesters demanded strict action against the neighbouring country.

“On specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in the Rajouri Sector, a joint operation was launched on May 3. Around 7.30 am on Friday, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave," officials said. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs.

Officials said additional troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army were inducted into the area to put it in a tight cordon so that terrorists do not escape from the spot.

The forces deployed drones and sniffer dogs and troops hit a cave hideout with heavy fire of mortars and grenades, they said. “The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation," it said.

On Friday morning, two soldiers belonging to the special forces were killed and four, including the major, were injured during the operation. Later in the day, three died in a hospital in Udhampur.

The slain soldiers were lance naik Ruchin Singh Rawat from Gairsain in Uttarakhand, paratrooper Siddhant Chettri from Darjeeling in West Bengal, naik Arvind Kumar from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, Havildar Neelam Singh from Jammu and paratrooper Pramod Negi from Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)

