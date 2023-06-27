Jammu and Kashmir: Militant Killed in Encounter in Kulgam

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.
They said one security personnel was injured in the operation.
“01 local #terrorist neutralised. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: June 27, 2023, 06:53 IST
last updated: June 27, 2023, 06:53 IST