Home » India » Jammu and Kashmir: Militant Killed in Encounter in Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir: Militant Killed in Encounter in Kulgam

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were also recovered

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 06:53 IST

Srinagar, India

They said one security personnel was injured in the operation (Representational Image/PTI)

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

    • They said one security personnel was injured in the operation.

    “01 local #terrorist neutralised. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

    first published: June 27, 2023, 06:53 IST
