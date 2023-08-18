Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Raid In Shopian

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out a raid in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in a terror-related case, officials said.
The raid is going on in the house of Mohammad Yousuf Wani, resident of Chotigam area of Shopian district in south Kashmir, the officials said.
They said Wani is a farmer by occupation.
first published: August 18, 2023, 09:46 IST
last updated: August 18, 2023, 09:46 IST