Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Raid In Shopian

The raid is going on in the house of Mohammad Yousuf Wani, resident of Chotigam area of Shopian district in south Kashmir

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 09:46 IST

Srinagar, India

Yousuf Wani is a farmer by occupation (Image: ANI/Twitter)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out a raid in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in a terror-related case, officials said.

    • The raid is going on in the house of Mohammad Yousuf Wani, resident of Chotigam area of Shopian district in south Kashmir, the officials said.

    They said Wani is a farmer by occupation.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

