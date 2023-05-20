Trends :Karnataka GovtPM ModiWrestler ProtestCannes 2023Heart Attack
Jammu And Kashmir: NIA Raids Underway At 15 Locations In Terror Funding Case

Jammu And Kashmir: NIA Raids Underway At 15 Locations In Terror Funding Case

In the Kashmir division, raids are being carried out in Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara and Srinagar, while in the Jammu division, raids are underway in and Poonch and Jammu districts

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

May 20, 2023

Srinagar, India

These raids are part of the ongoing investigation into the terror funding case, the officials said (File photo/News18)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids across 15 locations in Jammu and Kashmir. Searches are being carried out in connection with an ongoing terror funding case, officials said on Saturday.

“These raids are part of the ongoing investigation into the terror funding case," the officials said.

Meanwhile, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Awantipora conducted raids at multiple locations in Reshipora Tral on Wednesday.

SIU conducted the raid in connection with the case of Police Station Tral, as per the officials.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)

first published: May 20, 2023, 09:04 IST
last updated: May 20, 2023, 09:15 IST
