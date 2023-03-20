Home » India » Jammu and Kashmir SIA raids Lashkar commander's house in Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir SIA raids Lashkar commander's house in Pulwama

Aziz's son, Riyaz Ahmad Dar is believed to be the oldest surviving militant commander active for the last eight years in the valley

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 10:43 IST

Srinagar, India

Officials said that the sleuths of SIA started searches at the house of Abdul Aziz Dar in the Kakapora area of the district (Image/ IANS)
Officials said that the sleuths of SIA started searches at the house of Abdul Aziz Dar in the Kakapora area of the district (Image/ IANS)

Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of the J&K Police on Monday raided the house of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander in Pulwama district.

Officials said that the sleuths of SIA started searches at the house of Abdul Aziz Dar in the Kakapora area of the district.

Aziz’s son, Riyaz Ahmad Dar is believed to be the oldest surviving militant commander active for the last eight years in the valley.

“These searches are being carried out in connection with case FIR 239/2022 registered in Pulwama police station," officials said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 20, 2023, 10:43 IST
last updated: March 20, 2023, 10:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week