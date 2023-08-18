Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist Injured In August 5 Encounter Found Dead in Resai

The terrorist was injured in the gunbattle with security forces in the Khawas area of Reasi district on August 5, following which he could not be traced

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 14:14 IST

Jammu, India

Singh said grenades and magazines were also found at the spot (Image: News18)
The terrorist, who was injured in a recent encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, was found dead on Friday.

The terrorist was injured in the gunbattle with security forces in the Khawas area of Reasi district on August 5, following which he could not be traced.

“The body of the second terrorist injured in the encounter at Khawas found by special operation group (SoG) at Dhakikot area of Reasi", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.

As per Singh, three grenades, several magazines, and 32 pistol rounds, among other things were also found at the spot, from where the body of the terrorist was recovered.

On Friday morning, joint teams of forces, including police, Army and CAPF, located the body of the terrorist from a gorge where he fell while trying to escape security forces, an Army spokesman said.

    • The terrorist is suspected to be involved in many terror cases in Rajouri-Poonch region, including the recent attack on security forces at Kesari Hill and Dhangri terror incident, he said.

    first published: August 18, 2023, 11:28 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 14:14 IST
