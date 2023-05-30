Jammu: 10 Killed, 55 Injured as Amritsar-Katra Bus Falls in Deep Gorge

At least 10 people have lost their lives and 55 others got injured after the bus they were travelling in fell off Jhajjar Kotli bridge into a deep gorge in Jammu, officials said on Tuesday.

The bus was going from Amritsar to Katra when it fell into a deep gorge. SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said the bus was carrying more passengers than the prescribed limit.

SSP Kohli said the bus was going towards Mata Vaishno Devi and rolled down the Jhajjar Kotli bridge. The critically injured were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital, while other injured were being treated at local PHC.

CRPF personnel, SDRF, police and other teams carried out a rescue operation. A crane was also brought to see if more people are trapped under the bus, Assistant Commandant CRPF Ashok Choudhary said. The death toll was seven initially but later rose to 10.

Choudhary added, “We are being told that the bus was coming from Amritsar and that people from Bihar were onboard. They perhaps lost their way to Katra and reached here".

In another such incident on Monday, 10 people, including two children, died on the spot and three persons were injured after a car was crushed in a head-on collision with a private bus in T Narasipura taluk of Karnataka’s Mysuru, police said.

The incident took place near Kuruburu village on Kollegala-T Narasipura main road. According to the police, the car was completely crushed due to the impact of the accident in what seems to be a head-on collision between the two vehicles. The injured were rushed to hospital.

The deceased, said to be from Sanganakallu in Ballari district, were returning from BR Hills in an Innova car they had hired when the incident took place, a police officer said, adding that they had their train ticket reserved from Mysuru back to Ballari in the evening.

The private bus was said to be on its way towards Kollegala.

In another incident from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, eight people died and several others were injured after a tractor trolley going towards Mansi Devi overturned. Jhunjhunu District Collector Kushal Yadav said the incident took place at around 6:30 pm.