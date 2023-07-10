Earthquake of 4.9 Magnitude Hits Jammu & Kashmir's Doda, No Casualties

An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The quake occurred at 5.38 am on Monday. Quoting officials, a PTI report said no damage to life or property was reported.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-07-2023, 05:38:54 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.68, Depth: 10 Km. Region: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App," the official Twitter handle of the NCS tweeted.