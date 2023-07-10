Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Home » India » Earthquake of 4.9 Magnitude Hits Jammu & Kashmir's Doda, No Casualties

Earthquake of 4.9 Magnitude Hits Jammu & Kashmir's Doda, No Casualties

Jammu And Kashmir Earthquake: According to the NCS, the epicentre was 10 km below the surface of the earth in the Doda region

Curated By: Pragati Pal

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 10:31 IST

Doda, India

The quake occurred at 5.38 am.(Representational image/Shutterstock)
An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The quake occurred at 5.38 am on Monday. Quoting officials, a PTI report said no damage to life or property was reported.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-07-2023, 05:38:54 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.68, Depth: 10 Km. Region: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App," the official Twitter handle of the NCS tweeted.

    • An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 also Afghanistan on Monday. The quake struck 93 km SE of Fayzabad, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

    “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 10-07-2023, 00:10:06 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.29, Depth: 180 Km. Location: 93km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the NCS said.

    first published: July 10, 2023, 09:56 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 10:31 IST
