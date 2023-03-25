Jammu & Kashmir: One killed, 4 Injured After Blast Inside Factory in Samba; Terror Angle Ruled Out

At least one person was killed, and four others were injured after a blast took place at a factory in Bari Bhramna area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba on Saturday.

The police have ruled out a terror angle in the blast, and said that it happened due to an old mortar shell in the scrap factory exploding.

According to the police, it took place inside a scrap factory. It could have been due to some some material within scrap but no possibility is being ruled out as of now, the police added.

Those injured have been hospitalised. Police have rushed to the spot and are investigating the matter, they added.

This is a developing story, more details awaited

