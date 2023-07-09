J&K Police Foils Plot to Revive Separatist Terror Outfits in Srinagar; Several Detained

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday foiled a plot to revive separatist outfits in the valley and detained a group of former terrorists and separatists who were allegedly meeting for this purpose at a hotel in Srinagar.

Sources told News18 that around 43 people had gathered at the hotel for this alleged meeting, which was later broken in by the police.

Some of these people belonged to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), sources added.

In a tweet, Srinagar police wrote “a search was conducted on the basis of credible info about meeting of some ex-trts of JKLF & erstwhile separatists in a hotel in Srinagar. They were brought to Kothibagh PS for verification. Inquiry has started, prima facie it came out that they were planning to revive JKLF & hurriyat."

The police has detained and taken them to Kothi Bagh police station where they are being questioned further.