Jammu & Kashmir: SIA Conducts Raids At 8 Locations To Probe Slush Funds

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted raids at eight different locations in Jammu and Kashmir, in connection with slush funds flowing through known secessionist Maulavi Sarjan Barkati.

The agency said that there was an alleged generation of Rs 1.5 Crore by crowdfunding and from suspected terror sources utilized for personal benefits.

The agency said that “this was to investigate the tributaries and distributaries of slush funds flowing through the known secessionist Maulavi Sarjan Barkati of south Kashmir, famous for mobilising thousands onto streets during 2016 violent agitation, through his incendiary oratory. Known as pied piper, Sarjan Barkati used to openly invite and incite youth to take to violence and pull down the Indian state in J&K."

Officials said that SIA registered a case FIR No 02/23 related to crowdfunding against Sarjan Barkati and others in which he has raised huge funds amounting to more than 1.5 Crore, with his family making emotional appeals to the general public to support them for day-to-day needs.

SIA claims that under this garb he has not only generated huge funds but prima facia also laundered money coming from unknown sources suspected to have originated from terror outfits for further use in sustaining the secessionist-terrorist campaign.

Sources say SIA has identified 10 suspects whose involvement has surfaced in the initial investigation. The teams of SIA have also seized electronic gadgets, incriminating material, and other corroborative evidence during these searches.

The agency says they want to know what was the source of such money, how much of it was from legitimate income and how much from unaccountable sources, and whether such sources had anything to do with terror and Hurriyat finances.

SIA said that “preliminary investigations have shown Sarjan Barkati has diverted a substantial part of the funds for his personal benefit and purchased a piece of land worth rupees 45 Lakhs in Anantnag town in the name of his wife which he sold for ₹72 Lakhs, making a profit of ₹27 Lakhs and has also built a palatial house using public money.

They claim he also purchased 5 Kanals of land to establish a Madrassa which as per credible information of SIA is meant for making money and providing a platform to anti-national elements and also aimed to be a breeding ground for luring youth towards terrorism.

