Jammu & Kashmir: NIA Raids Multiple Locations; Searches Underway in Poonch, Rajouri

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir. Raids are underway in four districts in Central and South Kashmir. The NIA action comes days after five Indian Army personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

NIA raids are also underway in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, Pulwama, Tral and Kanelwan Bijbehara districts of the Valley. An NIA spokesperson said 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir are being raided. NIA teams carried out search operations at the residences of Mohammad Yusuf Wani in the Wahipora area of Pulwama and Fayaz Ahmad Sofi in Chandpora Kanelwan of Bijbehara. More details are awaited.

CNN-News18 reported earlier that a Gujjar man from the Poonch-Rajouri area, on instructions from Pakistan-based terrorists, had allegedly planned and arranged the logistics for the ambush on the Army truck. He has been arrested along with an associate, and they have helped in the identification of the terrorists, according to sources.

The banned People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of Pakistan-backed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, had claimed responsibility for the attack on the Indian Army vehicle.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said the attack was carried out with the support of locals. Over 200 people have been questioned till now in the case, DGP Dilbag Singh said, an India Today report mentioned.

According to an IANS report, General Officer commanding in chief (GoC-n-C) of the army’s northern command, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, on Sunday assured that the Poonch terror attack perpetrators would face consequences very soon.

