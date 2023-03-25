Jammu-Srinagar Rail Link Will be Opened by Year-End: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday that J&K will have Vande Bharat train by 2024 as the Jammu-Srinagar rail link will be opened by this year-end.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function in Baramulla district, the Railway Minister said that two more destinations in addition to Kupwara district will be connected by the Railways soon.

“Rail link across J&K will be improved by year-end. Telephone connectivity, double lines, apple trade, cement and pharmaceutical trade and parcel services will be ensured through rail link by the year-end," the minister said.

It may be mentioned that a small train run on the railway bridge over the Chenab River was successfully completed recently.

The bridge built at a cost of around Rs 1,400 crore is the biggest civil engineering challenge faced by any Railway project in India in recent history. It is the highest Railway bridge in the world.

The 1.315-km long bridge built at a dizzying height of 359 metres can fit the entire Eiffel Tower (330 metres tall) plus roughly a 10-storied tall building below it.

