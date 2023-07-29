Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Travels in Delhi Metro, Visits Museum

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi visited the Delhi Metro system on Friday and took a ride in it, officials said.

He travelled on the Metro from Central Secretariat station to Chawri Bazaar station on the Yellow Line.

He was accompanied by Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India and Amit Kumar Jain, Director (Operations and Services), DMRC during his journey, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

The journey concluded with a visit to Patel Chowk Metro Museum.