'Jathedari Feels Amritpal Singh Failed to Represent Himself as True Sikh, Videos a Sign of Desperation': Sources

Amritpal Singh is isolated with no ‘Jathebandi’ supporting him as they feel he failed to represent himself as a true Sikh, sources close to the Khalistan sympathiser have revealed.

Sources have told CNN-News18 that the ‘Jathebandi’ feels the way Singh is running does not show the true colours of a Sikh leader. “In the last 15 days, he has tried all contacts who can give him an honourable exit but no ‘jathebandi’ ready to help him," they said.

The ‘Jathebandi’ feels he has lost all chances to show himself in the light of glory which is close to Sikh gurus. “Instead of an ideologue, he is behaving like a criminal. His recent videos are a sign of his desperation. [He has put out] All videos requesting Sikh community to support him, but he is absolutely against the principles of Sikh gurus and leaders," they added.

Singh, who is on the run dodging cops for 13 days, on Thursday released another video saying he is not afraid of his death and he did not make any condition for his arrest.

“I had (recently) addressed people through a video, in which some of you have doubts that it was from police custody since I was looking here and there. So, I would like to clarify that I am not someone who can look into the camera and make a video," Singh said in a purported video.

“Firstly, we should not think of everything as a conspiracy and should trust that the play of God is bigger and not the Government of India. Those who think that I’m a fugitive and have left my followers behind, they shouldn’t think this way… I want to clarify I did not make any condition for arrest. I never talked about the arrest. I am not afraid of death."

Earlier this month, the police launched a major crackdown against Singh and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’. The preacher, however, managed to flee when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

