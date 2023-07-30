Army Jawan on Leave Goes Missing in J&K's Kulgam; Search Op On, Blood Stains Found in His Car

Indian army soldier, Javed Ahmad Wani, went missing from Kashmir’s Kulgam area. Agencies have found blood stains in the missing soldier’s car.

Search operations to find the jawan in the area have ended. However, Wani — who was set to return to his posting in Leh today — is still missing. Sources have said that other areas will be searched after generating leads.

So far no one has been able to confirm the real reason behind him going missing or his kidnapping.

According to sources, some locals were picked up for questioning.

Wani — posted in Ladakh — came back home on leave. Apparently he was missing from Saturday.

The 25-year-old soldier went missing when he had gone out to make purchases in Chowalgam. His Alto car has been taken to a local police station. One of his slippers, along with the groceries that he bought were also found in the car.

BJP leader Altaf Thakur — in a video — said that this is a new tactic of the militants to target innocent people. “We will find those responsible for kidnapping the soldier and they will be punished, he added.

Thakur strongly denounced the ‘cowardly act of terrorists’ who have abducted a young solider, on leave in Kulgam. “Frustrated by successful G20 event, peaceful Muharram procession, and peaceful environment in Kashmir, neighbouring country is trying to show its presence through terrorists," Thakur added.

He said that this is just a failed attempt triggered by frustration. Thakur requested police top brass to track down those involved and bring back the missing soldier home safely.

The army and police have launched a massive search operation and they are checking the area. Wani’s neighbours informed his family about his car parked on a road with its windows open.