Jet Airways' CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor Quits A Year After Joining

Jet Airways’ CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor has resigned from the airline company, a year after he joined it, sources said.

Kapoor had started working in the airlines in April 2022.

Kapoor has been a veteran of the aviation industry as he has occupied leadership roles in multiple airlines like Vistara and SpiceJet.

In a statement, its winning bidder Jalan Kalrock consortium said that Kapoor is departing the company effective May 1, when his notice period concludes.

JKC said it remains fully committed to the revival of Jet Airways and its executive committee will oversee CEO-designate responsibilities until a suitable replacement is in place.

Ankit Jalan, a Board Member of the consortium, said it will be announcing the new CEO for Jet Airways shortly.

“Jet Airways was one of the most loved airlines in India for the last 25 years it operated before ceasing operations in 2019. I am proud of the ground-breaking business plan we put together and the progress we made though regrettably, the restart of operations could not happen as planned in 2022," Kapoor said in the statement.

This comes as Jet Airways restarted its operations in India last year, after a gap of nearly two and a half years.

With Kapoor at the helm, the airline began operations on domestic routes initially, until the airline reaches the 20 aircraft mark required for it to fly international.

Jet Airways was one of India’s most prolific airlines before it stopped operations in April 2019 due to financial crunch.

With Naresh Goyal as Chairman, it was the only airline besides Air India to have flights to the United States with wide-bodied Boeing aircrafts. Before ceasing operations, Jet Airways had the highest seating capacity for international flights among all airlines operating from India.

