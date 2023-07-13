Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Jharkhand: 2 Pilgrims Killed, 3 Injured as Their Vehicle Collides with Truck

Jharkhand: 2 Pilgrims Killed, 3 Injured as Their Vehicle Collides with Truck

The accident happened around 3 am near Hesla village in the Bagodar police station area when the pilgrims who went on Kanwar Yatra were returning from the Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar to Hazaribag

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 14:53 IST

Giridih, India

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Bagodar. (Representational Image)
The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Bagodar. (Representational Image)

Two pilgrims were killed and three others injured after their vehicle collided with a truck in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Thursday, police said.

    • The accident happened around 3 am near Hesla village in the Bagodar police station area when the pilgrims who went on Kanwar Yatra were returning from the Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar to Hazaribag, they said.

    The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Bagodar, they added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 13, 2023, 14:44 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 14:53 IST
