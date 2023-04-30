Trends :Ludhiana Gas LeakMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea Link
Home » India » Jharkhand: 20-year-old Tribal Woman Gang Raped In Front of Husband; 7 Arrested

The husband tried to intervene and was beaten up by the accused. The husband however managed to escape to inform the villagers.

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 18:15 IST

seven suspects have been arrested in the case. (File)
A 20-year-old tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped by a group of five to sex men, while she was returning home with her husband in Jharkhand’s Boriyo district.

According to the police, the woman’s husband registered a complaint, and seven suspects have been arrested in the case.

According to the husband’s complaint, they were returning home from a fair when these men dragged his wife forcibly into the nearby bushes, India Today reported. They then took turns to rape her, he added.

Eventually, the woman escape and returned to her village without any clothes, according to India Today.

Initially the incident was not reported, however a complaint was filed at the Boriyo police station on Friday after which the woman was taken to the Boriyo Community Health Centre for treatment.

She has also been shifted to another hospital for better treatment.

Aashi Sadana

first published: April 30, 2023, 17:45 IST
