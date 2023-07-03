Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Jharkhand: 27-Year-Old Shot Dead in Adityapur, Gang Rivalry Over Drugs Peddling Suspected

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 12:56 IST

Seraikela (Saraikela), India

Firoz Ansari was taken to the Tata Main Hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.(Representative Image/News18)

A 27-year-old man was shot dead in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Muslim Bustee in the Adityapur police station area on Sunday night, they said.

The victim, Firoz Ansari, was shot in the chest and stomach near his house, they added.

He was taken to the Tata Main Hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Firoz, an electrician, was allegedly involved in brown sugar peddling, they said.

It is suspected that the incident is the outcome of gang rivalry over drugs trade in the area, police said.

    • Superintendent of Police Anand Prakash visited the spot on Monday and spoke to the officers there.

    A contingent of police was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 03, 2023, 12:56 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 12:56 IST
